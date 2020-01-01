History is unfolding before our eyes. A new coronavirus disease is spreading rapidly around the world and has been officially declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. Hundreds of thousands of people have been infected and the death toll is climbing each day. In Houston, the numbers of those infected also continues to rise. Our city is starting to shut down activities and listeners are losing wages as businesses close to help avoid the spread of COVID-19. The outbreak of this disease is something the world has never experienced before and it’s left many feeling fearful of the future for their jobs, community and loved ones.

As Christians, we are called to turn to God in times of fear and uncertainty just as we do in times of joy and celebration. KCBI invites you to join with radio stations across the state for a Day Of Hope on Thursday, March 26. Together, for 24 hours, we will pray for God’s heart of love, mercy and truth to dwell in us and show us how to face the challenges posed by the new coronavirus. Each hour, we will focus our prayer on a different aspect of this disease. Pastors, influencers and listeners will call in and lead us in corporate prayer, as well. Together, we will stand strong in faith, unite in prayer and remain grateful that we serve a God who listens.