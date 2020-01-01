History is unfolding before our eyes. A new coronavirus disease is spreading rapidly around the world and has been officially declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. Hundreds of thousands of people have been infected and the death toll is climbing each day. In Houston, the numbers of those infected also continues to rise. Our city is starting to shut down activities and listeners are losing wages as businesses close to help avoid the spread of COVID-19. The outbreak of this disease is something the world has never experienced before and it’s left many feeling fearful of the future for their jobs, community and loved ones.

As Christians, we are called to turn to God in times of fear and uncertainty just as we do in times of joy and celebration. KCBI invites you to join with radio stations across the state for a Day Of Hope on Thursday, March 26. Together, for 24 hours, we will pray for God’s heart of love, mercy and truth to dwell in us and show us how to face the challenges posed by the new coronavirus. Each hour, we will focus our prayer on a different aspect of this disease. Pastors, influencers and listeners will call in and lead us in corporate prayer, as well. Together, we will stand strong in faith, unite in prayer and remain grateful that we serve a God who listens.

Pray With Us

Join us on this day of prayer by submitting your very own prayer or request below!

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Prayer Schedule

  • 6am: Those infected with COVID-19
    • Pray against fear, anxiety, feeling of isolation
  • 7am: Those at high risk of developing COVID-19
    • Pray for those who are elderly, people with chronic health conditions
  • 8am: Caregivers, medical professionals
    • Pray for wisdom, strength, protection
  • 9am: Researchers working on a vaccine
    • Pray for important discoveries to be made and for God’s wisdom
  • 10am: Workers who have lost jobs/wages
    • Pray for provision, for friends to rally for help. Pray against anxiety and fear.
  • 11am: The church to lead the way
    • Pray that the church rises and leads in helping those that need it. Pray the church is unified as one church and a calming influence as we radiate light in the face of darkness and fear.
  • 12pm: Those who have fear or anxiety
    • Pray that God would calm fears in the chaos.
  • 1pm: Government leaders at all levels
    • Pray that our leaders would be led by God in making decisions, that politics would be put aside and they would work together as a united team.
  • 2pm: Parents
    • Pray that parents can calm fears and concerns of their children. Help parents find childcare if they still have to work outside of the home. Pray that parents are able to afford food for the extra meals at home.
  • 3pm: Children
    • Pray for children who are scared or don’t understand what is happening. Pray for children to embrace being quarantined from school or friends. Pray for children to be able to focus if doing school work remotely.
  • 4pm: First responders: Police, EMTs, Military
    • Pray that they are protected as they respond to ordinary emergency situations. Pray for protection and wisdom.
  • 5pm: Homeless
    • Pray that they stay safe from the virus and get the healthcare that they need. Pray for those that are fearful or have extreme anxiety about their situation.
  • 6pm: Those infected with COVID-19
    • Pray against fear, anxiety, feeling of isolation
  • 7pm: Those at high risk of developing COVID-19
    • Pray for those who are elderly, people with chronic health conditions
  • 8pm: Caregivers, medical professionals
    • Pray for wisdom, strength, protection
  • 9pm: Researchers working on a vaccine
    • Pray for important discoveries to be made and for God’s wisdom
  • 10pm: Workers who have lost jobs/wages
    • Pray for provision, for friends to rally for help. Pray against anxiety and fear.
  • 11pm: The church to lead the way
    • Pray that the church rises and leads in helping those that need it. Pray the church is unified as one church and a calming influence as we radiate light in the face of darkness and fear.
  • 12am: Those who have fear or anxiety
    • Pray that God would calm fears in the chaos.
  • 1am: Government leaders at all levels
    • Pray that our leaders would be led by God in making decisions, that politics would be put aside and they would work together as a united team.
  • 2am: Parents
    • Pray that parents can calm fears and concerns of their children. Help parents find childcare if they still have to work outside of the home. Pray that parents are able to afford food for the extra meals at home.
  • 3am: Children
    • Pray for children who are scared or don’t understand what is happening. Pray for children to embrace being quarantined from school or friends. Pray for children to be able to focus if doing school work remotely.
  • 4am: First responders: Police, EMTs, Military
    • Pray that they are protected as they respond to ordinary emergency situations. Pray for protection and wisdom.
  • 5am: Homeless
    • Pray that they stay safe from the virus and get the healthcare that they need. Pray for those that are fearful or have extreme anxiety about their situation.