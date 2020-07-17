KCBI Songs That Help You “Check Your Karen”

Have you ever thought the songs we listen to here at KCBI help us “Check Our Karen”?

You’ve heard the warning from those that have our best interest in mind, “check yourself before you wreck yourself.” We have been hearing about the “Karen’s”, people having fits of anger out of frustration. And before we think that could never be us, the humble reality is we could all find ourselves in that place on the wrong day. We are all fallen people and when we humbly admit our need for Jesus, we check ourselves, and the songs here at 90.9 KCBI help us do that! Maybe you can think of a time that the right song at the right time has given you your peace back, not by anything anyone said, but because of what it says in Philippians 4:7, “And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” That’s the difference I believe this music and the goodness of Jesus can make!