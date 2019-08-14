KCBI Wins The TAB Public Service Award!

The Texas Association of Broadcasters has honored 90.9 KCBI with the Bonner McLane Large Market Radio Public Service Award for 2019. This is honor is selected among ALL Texas Radio Stations, not Christian Stations in particular.

“Your 2018 Summer of Service campaign is an outstanding example of local broadcasters’ unique ability to address a key community concern in a meaningful way,” said Oscar Rodriguez, President of the Texas Association of Broadcasters. “This award reflects not only your station’s commitment to public service, but also to Texas broadcasters’ leadership throughout the Lone Star State in advancing the well-being of our friends and neighbors.”

“This honor is truly for our listeners, who care deeply about making the Dallas/Ft Worth area a better place to live,” said KCBI General Manager Matt Austin. “We owe our gratitude to those who responded with their hard work and servant hearts!”

As part of its outreach efforts, KCBI mobilizes listeners to be the hands and feet of Jesus in the community. During KCBI’s 2018 Summer of Service, nearly 320 listeners volunteered for several projects – assisting with building five Habitat for Humanity homes and working on two Habitat projects across North Texas, preparing 1,500 shoes for distribution to children in need at the Buckner Shoes for Orphan Souls Warehouse in Dallas and serving those in need at Mission Arlington. To wrap up the Summer of Service, listeners also donated nearly 2,500 shoes during KCBI’s and Buckner Shoes for Orphan Souls’ DFW Shoe Drive. The shoes were then distributed to children in North Texas who need them most just in time to get back to school.

We got to interview the President of the TAB (Texas Association of Broadcasters), Oscar Rodriguez about this huge honor and ultimately why they selected KCBI to be the winner of this award. You can listen to the interview below!

Whether you helped us build houses for the homeless, collected shoes for orphans at the DFW Shoe Drive, or just encouraged a friend with something you heard on KCBI, people are seeing the love of Christ evident in you. Thank you so much for making KCBI part of your heart and your community!