KCBI’s Day Of Hope

Set a reminder to tune in this Friday for KCBI’s Day of Hope.

There are obviously so many prayers needs at this moment so from 6am-7pm on Friday, 8/20, we will be focusing on a different pray need each and every hour throughout the day. We’ll be praying for situations that, in one way or another, seem to be affecting all of us including COVID, what’s taking place in Afghanistan, the destruction as a result of the earthquake in Haiti and more. This is an opportunity to collectively lift our voices and hearts to God and we hope you will join us!

