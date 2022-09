I’m a young dad I’m only 19 years old of a 2 year old I had to drop from school so I can provide for my family I work 24/7 just to try to make enough to help my kid when I was younger I didn’t have much of a mom and I believe god bless me with my daughter so that way I will continue fighting god has done great in my life he has brought me happiness and there’s nothing I can do to explain how amazing he is