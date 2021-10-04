Kids Just Want To Be Known

There was this big survey that went out that asked kids what class they wished was being taught right now in school and one answer blew me away with how it stood out from the rest. The #1 class that kids wish they could take is how to be a YouTube/Social Media influencer.

I may be alone in this, but I don’t this it’s because they want instantaneous fame or fortune. I think at the heart of it, it ultimately boils down to kids wanting to be known, loved and accepted. No matter how old you are, I think the gap in understanding truly shrinks when we consider our sole purpose: to be known by God and to make his name famous.