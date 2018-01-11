Killer Deals on Wedding Gowns in Garland, TX!

Planning and purchasing your wedding is expensive! So let’s get real here…when you can get a deal, you take it! You do not ask questions, you run with it.

So here’s the deal, wedding gowns for $299. I’m not messing with you. The national bridal company Alfred Angelo is a company that filed for bankruptcy in July, leaving a lot of brides high and dry for a time. Well the collections company is trying to recover as much as possible from their inventory is taking these new few weeks before February to clear their inventory…that means that all dresses are $299. Gorgeous dresses with head to toe beading, regularly retail for $2000+, now only $299!!

So if you are a bride, or know a bride, run don’t walk over to this fantastic sale!! Here is the location:

Alfred Angelo, 4280 Lavon Dr., Garland, TX

