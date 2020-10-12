Afternoons with Lauree & Doug

Ladies and Gentlemen, (pregnant pause) I’m Excited To Share With You The Big News…

By October 12, 2020 No Comments

After sitting on this news for some time now, I’ve finally got the green light to share it with you! I’m so excited to say that the Afternoon Show is getting a new addition because… I’m finally getting a co-host!!

 

I know, I’m sorry this wasn’t a pregnancy announcement (I promise I’ll share that with you when the day comes.)

 

But your buddy, Doug Hannah, from Middays here at 90.9 KCBI is moving a little bit later to join me for our new show, “Afternoons with Lauree & Doug”! We can’t wait to continue doing life together with you as we bring some joy to your day and celebrate God’s grace over and over again!

