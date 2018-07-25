fbpx
Business Impact Partners

Christian Care Senior Living Community – Lakewood Village

Lakewood Village

Lakewood Village is a Life Plan Community in east Fort Worth, located on 51-acres of rolling country hillside within the city limits. There is a 5-acre stocked lake for resident and resident-family enjoyment on the campus. The property is along the Cherry Blossom Trail which leads to Panther Island and downtown Fort Worth.

We offer a variety of services including: Retirement Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care Assisted Living, Home2Stay Personal Assistance Services, and Hospice Care.

To learn more, visit our website or call us at 817-451-8001!

