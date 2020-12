We know we’re a week away from Christmas where the holiday spirit and kindness are in full effect, but that doesn’t stop us pinning our good friends Lauree and Doug head-to-head in a little friendly competition! Our Afternoon Show here at KCBI take turns answering different Christmas related true or false questions, and at the end, we will crown the 2020 KCBI Christmas Champion!

Play along and see if you would defeat our winner!