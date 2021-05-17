Afternoons with Lauree & Doug

Lauree’s Big Announcement

By May 17, 2021 No Comments

On Friday, Lauree teased a big announcement and the news is finally here.

This will be Lauree’s final week with us here at 90.9 KCBI. For the last 3 1/2 years, Lauree has provided the KCBI community with fun, encouragement, and friendship in the Afternoons and though it’s with a heavy heart that we are saying goodbye, we’re so excited to celebrate Lauree and what Lord will do in her next chapter! Lauree will provide more updates later this week, but make sure to follow her Facebook Page in the meantime.

