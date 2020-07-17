Afternoons with Lauree

Lauree's Texan is in question…this time, it's BBQ

We received an email and it was made very clear that I had made a mistake… in the category of being a good Texan.

My husband and I have been shopping for a barbeque for the backyard and I was asked if I was from Texas because apparently no one from Texas calls it a barbeque, it’s called a grill. Producer Josh and I discuss the difference between the two and head to the phone lines to get listener John’s take on the matter at hand. Here’s how I see it: I don’t care if hamburgers & hot dogs or smoked brisket if it’s good food, count me in!

