Lauren Daigle Has A Message Of Hope For You

By October 16, 2020 No Comments

So I don’t know if you saw, but Lauren Daigle was on tv the other night on the Billboard Music Awards. She picked the award for Top Christian Artist and she mentioned in her acceptance speech that 5 years ago to the day was when she wrote the song “You Say” which has been heard across music genres and shared across the world as a message of hope. Speaking of hope, Lauren finished her speech by addressing everyone out there who needs hope, that God has it abundantly and he wants to give it to you!

And if you want to see Lauren’s awesome outfit from the Billboard Music Awards, check out our brand new Afternoons with Lauree & Doug Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/afternoonswithlaureeanddoug/

