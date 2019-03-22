Lauren Daigle Opens Up About Struggle With Anxiety

In a question and answer session in Knoxville, TN, Christian singer, Lauren Daigle shared how God leads her through her anxiety.

During the “Look Up Child” tour Q&A posted to Instagram, a mother and daughter approached the microphone to ask Daigle for advice on dealing with anxiety.

According to Relevant Magazine, the two-time Grammy award winner shared, “I wouldn’t necessarily say ‘Oh I am an anxious person,’ until anxiety comes.”

She continued, “There are times where I’m like ‘What is happening? This isn’t me, this isn’t me. Someone told me a long time ago, they said, ‘perfect love casts out all fear,’ and I remember listening to that over and over and over again – perfect love casts out all fear.”

Then Daigle told the audience of something that she is constantly reminded of. She said, “Well, I know someone who loves me beyond my wildest imagination, beyond my wildest dreams. And He has a love that’s so rich for me, that He’s actually looking out for yesterday, today and tomorrow. And he can see the things that I can’t see.”

Daigle shared that when she feels anxious, she reminds herself that God’s love is greater than her anxiety could ever be.

She said, “Even now, as an adult, when more anxiety has been added to my life… I have to say, ‘Okay God, I want to know what you see for tomorrow. Can you come and give me that peace so that I can rest tonight?”

She continued, “Alright, I have fear here, but if I really believe in that perfect love that you have for me, I’m just gonna push fear aside and say that’s a lie.”

Daigle noted that she never really dealt with anxiety until adulthood, noting that now, every time she stops touring, the lifestyle change shakes her up. She even shared that the night before the Q&A, while driving down to Knoxville, she began to cry “out of nowhere.”

She said, “last night, I just started crying out of nowhere and I realized what it was, it was anxiety. I was getting anxious because we’re about to come off the road and I’m about to have to go into a different pace of life and it’s a different change every time we come off the road, and I get anxious about that. I don’t like it, I’m like, ‘Let’s just stay in one season of life and just run and enjoy it.”

She then expanded on her strategy for approaching anxiety for the mother and daughter duo. Daigle related it back to the anxiety the young girl could be facing with school.

She said, “So, it might be going to school and facing people that are unkind, but guess what, God saw through every single day. On the other side, it was always available, His love is always available. And He was always looking out for me in places that I couldn’t see. And so, that’s what I focus on, ‘Alright God, your love is better than me trying to control tomorrow or work it out. Your Love is better, and it’ll have my back better than I’ll have my own,” Daigle declared.

This post was courtesy of ChristianHeadlines.com and was written by Kayla Koslosky. If you’d like to read the full story, you can click here!

