The Morning Show

Lauren Daigle Sings National Anthem At College Football National Championship!

By January 14, 2020 No Comments
*This article was originally published by Sean Brennan / Eyewitness News from CBS 4 WWL*

Lauren Daigle, a Lafayette-native, former LSU student, and Grammy-winning singer delivered the National Anthem ahead of the LSU vs. Clemson College Football Playoff Championship yesterday evening.

Daigle, 28, performed before kickoff at 7:15 p.m. yesterday evening in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, as the 14-0 LSU Tigers took on the 14-0 Clemson Tigers for LSU’s first national title appearance in the modern CFB Playoff era.

LSU ended up winning the game 42-25 over Clemson to win the National Championship.

*Cover photo courtesy of Premier Productions*

