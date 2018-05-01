About Lauren Daigle

Life experience often serves to sharpen a songwriter’s edge and provide them with a more colorful palette to draw from when creating images with their music. Though she’s young, Lauren Daigle has lived a lot of life and those experiences—some challenging and others exhilarating—enrich her perspective and create her heartfelt worship music.

Blessed with a voice that is both smoky and sweet, Daigle has forged a unique sound that combines the soulful, heart-in-throat vulnerability of Adele, with the passionate fire to serve God that Daigle admires in Brooke Fraser. Her Centricity Music debut, How Can It Be, is ripe with the kind of compelling lyrics and engaging melodies that invite listeners to draw closer to their creator, and that’s just what Daigle had in mind.

“There’s a continuing theme on this record—trust,” says Daigle. “My heart’s cry is that people feel empowered as a body of Christ. It’s just heavy on my heart for all of us to rise up in unity and recognize the goodness of God. My hope is that people are empowered by knowing who they belong to, knowing that they are the son or daughter of God, and in response to that being able to worship fully, worship with complete abandon.”

Faith and music have been intertwined in the Louisiana native’s life since birth. Growing up in a region steeped in blues, country, zydeco and Cajun music has inspired her to frame her worship music in a unique light. But Daigle admits she almost pushed music to the backburner, unsure if it was her true calling, until a devastating illness brought her young life into sharper focus. “It honestly was one of the best things that had happened to me,” Daigle says of contracting a debilitating virus when she was 15 that kept her out of school for nearly two years. “I was a sophomore living life and having a blast. Then there was a big halt. Because my illness was an immune deficiency, anything that was airborne I’d catch it. If any friends were sick I couldn’t be around them, so going to school became off limits.”

Read more at laurendaigle.com

(Photo courtesy of Rogers & Cowan)