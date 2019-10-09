Lauren Daigle’s “You Say” Becomes The Biggest Christian Song Of All Time!

This weekend, Lauren Daigle made history with her hit song “You Say” by staying put as the No. 1 song on Billboard’s Hot Christian Songs for 62 weeks, according to Fox News. At 62 weeks atop the Billboard’s Hot Christian Songs, “You Say” now holds the record for the longest time a song has stayed in the number one spot on the chart. The previous contender, “Oceans” by Hillsong United, was the inspiration behind the 28-year-old’s success. Oceans sat at number one on the chart for 61 weeks.

“I really pondered the journey of the song ‘Oceans,’ and I remember seeing the impact that song made on so many people. It was just so beautiful to me,” Daigle told Billboard. “I hoped that I could be a part of something that shakes the earth like that song. I didn’t know that would ever happen, and I had no idea that ‘You Say’ would be something that would parallel the life of ‘Oceans.’”

Her accomplishment came days after she announced her first-ever headline arena world tour, starting in Australia.

Daigle wrote “You Say” after her first Dove Awards Show.

“This song is just a reminder of identity. A reminder that, when I’m weak, He’s strong, so how do I change that and bring that into my everyday life?” she said. “When I feel inadequate, how is it that there’s always these moments where I feel like God just steps in and supersedes my inadequacies … This entire song was so that every single night I would get up on stage and remind myself, ‘No, this is the truth … Don’t get buried in confusion. Don’t get buried in waywardness, just remember to steady the course,” she said in a behind the scenes video of the making of “You Say.”

Earlier this year, Daigle received six nominations from the Dove Awards, including Song of the Year and Pop/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year for “You Say.”

“I have this call in my heart to reach all people,” Daigle shared with Fox News about why she decided to perform Christian music. “It doesn’t matter if they’re in this block, or that block, my heart is for all people to know and encounter the love of God.”

If you’d like to listen to “You Say” by Lauren Daigle, watch the video below!

Hear the story behind the song below!