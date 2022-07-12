Learning To Approach Prayer With Confidence

As Jeremy was going to bed last night, he thought about the fact that he was setting his alarm clock to wake up at a certain time tomorrow. Now typically, this is a normal task that most people do as they go to bed but have you ever thought about the fact that setting your alarm clock in a step of faith believing that you’ll live to see the next day? It reminded him of this verse:

“Therefore I want the men everywhere to pray, lifting up holy hands without anger or disputing.” – 1 Timothy 2:8

May we too approach prayer with that same level of confidence knowing that as we pour out our needs, wants, and gratitude to our God in Heaven; ultimately we know that He is listening and working for our good.