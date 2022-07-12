Caryn & Jeremy in the Morning

Learning To Approach Prayer With Confidence

By July 12, 2022 No Comments

As Jeremy was going to bed last night, he thought about the fact that he was setting his alarm clock to wake up at a certain time tomorrow. Now typically, this is a normal task that most people do as they go to bed but have you ever thought about the fact that setting your alarm clock in a step of faith believing that you’ll live to see the next day? It reminded him of this verse:

“Therefore I want the men everywhere to pray, lifting up holy hands without anger or disputing.” – 1 Timothy 2:8

May we too approach prayer with that same level of confidence knowing that as we pour out our needs, wants, and gratitude to our God in Heaven; ultimately we know that He is listening and working for our good.

