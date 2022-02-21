Learning To Choose God’s Will Over Our Own

When we want something desperately, choosing God’s will over our own is not an easy feat. God the Son understands better than anyone just how difficult this choice can be. When Jesus called us to follow Him, he called us to learn obedience through suffering just as He had:

“Even though Jesus was God’s Son, he learned obedience from the things he suffered. In this way, God qualified him as a perfect High Priest, and he became the source of eternal salvation for all those who obey him.” – Hebrews 5:8–9

So when you pray, go ahead and pray honestly. God understands our weaknesses. Jesus understands our human struggles. (Hebrews 4:15) Cry out with all of the anguish in your soul, just as Jesus did. God can take it. Then lay down your stubborn, fleshy will. Submit to God and trust him.

If we truly trust God, we’ll have the strength to let go of our wants, our passions, and our fears, and believe that his will is perfect, right, and the very best thing for us.

The reality is that it’s hard to hear God’s voice when you’ve already decided what you want Him to say.