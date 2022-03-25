Learning To Dance With God

If you’ve ever taken dancing lessons, you know that it can be a difficult process learning how to move together with your dance partner. But you come to find out early on that as one person leads, the other person follows. When the person following is trying to learn what the person leading is going to do, the best advice given is that they press in.

Isn’t that so true when it comes to our relationship with God? The closer we push in to who God is, the better we will be at following Him.