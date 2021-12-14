Learning To Trust The Author Of Our Story

Earlier this year when we got the news that my mother in law had cancer and didn’t have much longer to live, we didn’t understand the purpose of the chapter of the story we were in. To top it off, when she passed, we definitely didn’t understand what was happening.

The same thing happened earlier this year when my wife had to go to the hospital as she was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes (insulin dependent) at the age of 53.

One thing that I’ve found to be true is that we’re in all a story. The book is being written chapter by chapter and there are moments in those chapters that we just do not understand why they are happening. It’s like if we were a character in a book and had the ability to understand what we were going through. Whether we admit it or not, we have all questioned the author and why He is doing what He is doing. Of course, we haven’t seen the end of the book yet.

However, maybe that’s the situation you find yourself in today. We rarely understand the purpose of our current chapter until we’re in the next chapter. But how we live in this chapter determines what occurs in the next. That’s kind of a paradox because it’s the hardest time to trust in Him. It’s the hardest time to take the next step and do the next right thing. But it’s also the most important time to do so.

The best news despite that is that God doesn’t leave us alone in those times. He doesn’t give us the answers necessarily, but He does say I’m going to walk with you through this.