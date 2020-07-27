Leaving Prostitution

From abuse to addiction to homelessness to prostitution, Amberlee Wright shares her heartbreaking, yet hope-filled, story of God’s redemption. Amberlee’s message is simple: You cannot out-sin the cross and you cannot outrun God’s grace.

If you or someone you know needs help to escape stripping, prostitution, or sexual exploitation, go to https://www.valianthearts.org/.

