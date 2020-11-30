Leftover Turkey Recipes to Save Your Thanksgiving!

Leftovers anyone? Here are a couple of ways we used our leftovers. They were gobbled down! See what I did there?

Turkey Pasta Salad

I cheated mostly with a pasta salad in a box

Add sliced cherry tomatoes (I like to use the assorted colors.

Parmesan cheese

Lots of chopped turkey

Cook the pasta according to directions. Add tomatoes, turkey and top with parm. Half of our family likes it warm and the other likes it cold. Enjoy!

Turkey Noodle Soup

Four cups chicken broth

2 bay leaves

6 celery stalks sliced

1/2 onion cut in chunks not slices

3 carrots

Shredded turkey

Egg noodles

Salt, pepper, garlic powder and Italian seasoning all to taste.

Mix the five ingredients and spices in a medium pot or crockpot. Once the carrots are a little bit soft, add the turkey.

While that mingles together, in a separate pot, cook the egg noodles. Drain and add to the soup pot. Yum. (You can freeze any leftovers).