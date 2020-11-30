Mid-Days with Donna

Leftover Turkey Recipes to Save Your Thanksgiving!

By November 30, 2020

Leftovers anyone? Here are a couple of ways we used our leftovers. They were gobbled down! See what I did there?

Turkey Pasta Salad

I cheated mostly with a pasta salad in a box
Add sliced cherry tomatoes (I like to use the assorted colors.
Parmesan cheese
Lots of chopped turkey

Cook the pasta according to directions. Add tomatoes, turkey and top with parm. Half of our family likes it warm and the other likes it cold. Enjoy!

Turkey Noodle Soup

Four cups chicken broth
2 bay leaves
6 celery stalks sliced
1/2 onion cut in chunks not slices
3 carrots
Shredded turkey
Egg noodles
Salt, pepper, garlic powder and Italian seasoning all to taste.

Mix the five ingredients and spices in a medium pot or crockpot. Once the carrots are a little bit soft, add the turkey.
While that mingles together, in a separate pot, cook the egg noodles. Drain and add to the soup pot. Yum. (You can freeze any leftovers).

