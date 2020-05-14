Praise Wall

Let down by the ones who are supposed to protect me

By May 14, 2020 No Comments

I feel so used and abused , and my privacy broken . This is what drives me away from GOD and this radio station. Why would he allow this to happen to me . And make me go through this agony and pain ? I don’t deserve all this . I have never felt more less than a human being without rights as a American citizen . I cannot see why GOD would do this to anyone . Especially a supposed Child of GOD . This makes me emotional . This station says they help people & I ask for help and they know what I’m going through and they don’t care . I actually listen to this radio station to find hope to get through the struggle and help with the evil I am forced to battle and they just brush me off like I am nothing ! Why ?? I live a miserable life at the moment , not able to get a job cause of what’s happening to me , live in a home with hardly no running watter , dog poop everywhere ,IRS might not be sending my returns till after JUNE because they are paper returns and this COVID 19 crap is affecting me

You May Also Like

Praise Wall

Gods Grace

KCBI FM
KCBI FMMay 13, 2020
Praise Wall

Surviving the storm

KCBI FM
KCBI FMMay 4, 2020
Praise Wall

Spiritual warfare

KCBI FM
KCBI FMMay 2, 2020
X