Lets Start Taking God’s Proximity Seriously

It says in scripture “The Lord is near to the broken-hearted” and it’s time we start taking that a little more seriously.

Psalm 34:18 brings comfort to us and it’s meant to. When our hearts are broken, God is close, but he’s not just close to us when we’re sad. He’s also close to us when we’re not winners. He’s not looking for people with the best skill set, God’s heart is especially drawn to people who have nothing to bring to the table but need, regret, disappointment, fear, and shame.

That’s good news because that’s all of us. None of us offer God anything but our need and that exactly what he’s looking for. God is close, may he be your refuge today!