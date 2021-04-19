Life After Prison | Cheilla’s Story

Rebecca Carrell met Cheilla Stone when Cheilla wrote her a letter from prison. Cheilla was listening to listener-supported Christian radio station 90.9 KCBI during their annual fundraiser and, wanting to give, sent stamps. Rebecca and Cheilla immediately struck up a friendship through visits and letters. Now Cheilla is home and sharing her journey of how God set her free behind the locked doors of the Gatesville State Women’s Prison.

If you enjoy the Honest Conversations podcast would you please subscribe, rate, review, and share?

Join the conversation! Find Rebecca and Liz Rodriguez here:

Twitter: @RebeccaACarrell ; @lizannrod ; @HeartStrongF

Facebook: @HeartStrongFaith

Instagram: @rebeccacarrell ; @lizannrodriguez ; @lizrodonthepod ; @heartstrongfaith

Listen to the full episode of the podcast below!

Also, make sure to subscribe, rate, and review the “Honest Conversations | HeartStrong Faith” podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Spotify, and all the other platforms!

You can also access the podcast and many other great resources by clicking here!