Life After Prison | Cheilla’s Story

Rebecca Carrell met Cheilla Stone when Cheilla wrote her a letter from prison. Cheilla was listening to listener-supported Christian radio station 90.9 KCBI during their annual fundraiser and, wanting to give, sent stamps. Rebecca and Cheilla immediately struck up a friendship through visits and letters. Now Cheilla is home and sharing her journey of how God set her free behind the locked doors of the Gatesville State Women’s Prison.

