Life Hacks That Could Save You Thousands

Savvy shoppers might be the masters of coupon cutting and buying on a budget, but those aren’t the only ways to save money. If you don’t take advantage of all the life hacks available to you, you’re essentially leaving free cash on the table.

With a little effort and creativity, you can cut hundreds or even thousands of dollars a year from your budget. Plus, if you handle a few small items on your to-do list that you’ve been putting off, you can even find ways to earn more money without working more.

Scan Grocery Receipts for Cash Back

You can save money on groceries by using smartphone apps like Ibotta and Checkout 51, which give you cash back on grocery store purchases. All you have to do is scan the receipts after you shop. You could easily earn $5 or more a week for just a couple minutes of your time.

Save $200 a Year by Using a Clothesline

Go back in time and dry your clothes on an old-fashioned clothesline. It’ll save your family about $200 per year compared to using an electric dryer — according to electricity-saving-expert Michael Bluejay — plus your clothes will last much longer. If you need to buy a new dryer, wait until Labor Day to get the best deals.

Opt for the Thriftier Swiffer

Has your Swiffer WetJet run dry? Remove the cap from the fluid canister and fill it with a cheaper, concentrated cleaner mixed with water, rather than buying another Swiffer-branded bottle. You can also save by using dryer sheets — new or even used — instead of Swiffer sheets for your Sweeper.

Pour Kool-Aid in Your Toilet

Pour a package of dark-colored Kool-Aid, like grape or strawberry, in the tank of your toilet and don’t flush it for an hour. Then, check your toilet bowl. If you the water changes color, you know you have a slow leak that’s wasting water — and money. Fortunately, you can usually fix these leaks easily and cheaply.

Skip the Shopping Cart

When you run into the grocery store to “pick up a few items,” carry them in your arms instead of using a cart or shopping basket. By forcing yourself to hold your purchases, you’ll be less likely to buy things you didn’t intend to buy and don’t truly need.

