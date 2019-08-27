Life Hacks with Jeff & Rebecca: Simple Things That Go A Long Way

In life, we often may wonder if there is an easier way to do things and that is exactly where the life hack was born! Recently, Jeff & Rebecca got together to share some of their favorite life hacks! Enjoy!

1. Using Syringe To Remove Splinter

Put the small hole at the bottom of the syringe as best you can over the splinter. Once you know you’re above it, make sure the syringe is touching the skin-and pull! Make sure there’s no gaps otherwise you won’t get it! The syringe will more than likely pull it out in the first go!

2. Do The Battery “Drop Test” To See If They’re Dead Or Not

Drop each battery (with the flat, negative end down) from a couple of inches up. If the battery is charged, it should make a solid thud and most likely stay standing. If, however, the battery is dead, it will bounce and fall over immediately.

3. Using Sunglasses As An Impromptu Cell Phone Stand

Don’t worry about stuffing a dedicated media stand into your bag or cobbling together a DIY stand from parts you scavenge at the office. This hack works best with sunglasses or prescription glasses for the nearsighted—farsighted people, of course, need their glasses to see the media player screen clearly. All you do is lay the glasses upside down with the temple pieces curve-up, open the temple pieces slightly, and rest the smart phone on them. You’ll need to adjust them to get the temple pieces out of the way of the screen. The texture and curve of the temple pieces on most glasses is just right for propping the phone up.

4. Put Pancake Batter In A Ketchup Bottle To Avoid Messes

No more mess! Every time we make pancakes, we end up dripping batter all over the counter! Problem solved. Take an empty ketchup bottle and put the pancake batter in it, then squeeze it onto the griddle. Simple as that!

5. When Ironing The Button Side Of A Shirt, Flip It Inside Out

When ironing a button-up shirt, flip it inside-out to easily iron over the button side. Isn’t this genius?

