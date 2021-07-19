Life With Learning Disorders: Liz Rodriguez’s Story

Our own Liz Rod-on-the-Pod graduated with a Bachelor’s degree and two Master’s–one from the prestigious Dallas Theological Seminary. From a distance it looks like everything comes easily for Liz. In reality, Liz has struggled for decades with a learning disorder and has had to fight tooth-and-nail for every inch of progress she’s made. She opens up to share her struggles and the shame the Lord has helped her overcome in the process.

