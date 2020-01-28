Life’s Unwritten Rules

Whether it’s holding the door open for an elderly person as they are walking out of the restaurant or it’s filling up someone’s car whenever you borrow it, there are some rules in life that are simply implied and unwritten. Let’s go over some of them!

“Don’t ask for something if the person only has one left — gum, soda, piece of cake, etc.” “If you use up all of the toilet paper, you go refill it.” “Do not swipe left or right if someone shows you a photo on their phone.” “If you borrow someone’s car, fill up the tank before you return it.” “When out to dinner with a group, only the person who ordered the least expensive meal/combo of things can offer to split the check evenly.” “If you’re borrowing it for the third time, you need one of your own.” “If you have to cancel on a friend, it is your responsibility to reschedule.” “Be kind to people that are working. Food staff, medical staff, etc. Don’t take your bad day out on someone else.” “Show the same respect for everyone. Whether they write your paycheck or clean the floors. We are all people.” “Don’t propose at someone else’s wedding.” “Even if you don’t go, you still need to RSVP.” “Don’t talk about your plans in front of people who are not part of those plans.” “Don’t whisper to someone in the presence of others.” “Give in-person encounters your full attention.”

If you’d like to see the full list that we read from Buzzfeed, you can access it here!