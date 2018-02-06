LISTEN NOW: 3 Reasons Why You Should Watch The Winter Olympics

We are 3 days away from the Olympic Opening Ceremonies and I just had to share my brush with Olympic greatness. I sat next to Gold Medal sprinter Lashawn Merritt on his way to Portland to get new shoes at Nike. We talked strategy for his running career, I asked him if he was making good choices in life as role model so mom’s would feel good about buying his shoe for thier kids (I have no filter!) he said "Yeah!" then I googled him…let’s just say there was more to the story – google him.

But he was the sweetest guy to find me again in the airport to make a video for my nephew who runs track. C’mon how cool was this! Made me a super cool Auntie LoLo!

#MiddayswithLauree #LoLoOnTheGoGo #StorytimewithLauree … See MoreSee Less