Parenting is hard! (Or so I’ve been told and observed) and someone just pointed out to me that the loneliest season of parenting is not what I was thinking…the teenage years!

Kids egos are developing, their privacy should be protected…we can no longer crowd source solutions for our little kiddos. And so we have to pull back and figure it out on our own…alone.

What are some of the best resources you can share for parents of teenagers, to get through these years with a community?

#MIddayswithLauree #LaureeAsks #Parenting … See MoreSee Less