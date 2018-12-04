LISTEN NOW: 7 Ways That Sleep Deprivation Is Killing You

It’s a common thing for many neuroscientists and sleep doctors to say that the average adult needs between 7-9 hours of sleep a night, but yet only 1/3 of adults get the amount of sleep they need to function normally. After seeing these effects, you may be surprised what all sleep deprivation can damage in your day to day health.

If you’d like to read the full article from Business Insider that we reference in the show, click here!

