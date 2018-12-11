fbpx
Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca

LISTEN NOW: A Reality TV Show Is Changing The Way Rebecca Thinks

Rebecca’s daughter has gotten her hooked on a Netflix Reality TV Show and surprisingly, it’s changing the way Rebecca sees certain things.

Image may contain: 6 people, people smiling, text

The HeartStrong Faith Women’s Conference is right around the corner on Feb. 22-23 at First Baptist Dallas and you get tickets and information here! 

If you want to catch Jeff & Rebecca’s podcast daily, you can always subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher, or Soundcloud! Just search: “Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca”! Also, don’t forget to rate and review to help the podcast get found by others!

*Photo courtesy of Netflix*

You May Also Like

Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca

LISTEN NOW: Showing The World Your Dark Side

Jeff & Rebecca
Jeff & RebeccaDecember 11, 2018
Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca

LISTEN NOW: The Best Worst Christmas Song Winner 2018

Jeff & Rebecca
Jeff & RebeccaDecember 11, 2018
Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca

LISTEN NOW: Jeff Has Something To Say To His Old Bully

Jeff & Rebecca
Jeff & RebeccaDecember 11, 2018
X