fbpx
Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca

LISTEN NOW: Approaching Christmas With Purpose

It has only been recently that after hearing a story about someone doing a random act of kindness that Rebecca started to wonder what she could do daily to bless the life of another person. So that’s why she’s decided to look at Christmas with more purpose than ever before!

If you want to catch Jeff & Rebecca’s podcast daily, you can always subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher, or Soundcloud! Just search: “Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca”! Also, don’t forget to rate and review to help the podcast get found by others!

You May Also Like

Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca

LISTEN NOW: Life Hacks With Jeff & Rebecca – Top 5 Cleaning Hacks

Jeff & Rebecca
Jeff & RebeccaDecember 7, 2018
Jay AllenMornings with Jeff and Rebecca

READ NOW: Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

Jay Allen
Jay AllenDecember 7, 2018
Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca

LISTEN/READ NOW: Jeff & Rebecca’s App Of The Week – HQ Trivia

Jeff & Rebecca
Jeff & RebeccaDecember 7, 2018
X