Were you one of the 82% that regretted not having a wedding film for your wedding? So much easier to share with your friends and family that gives a highlighted version of your day!

If you are planning a wedding this year and are considering a Videographer there may be a few things to think about before you choose one.

Anna Joyce from Joyce Films in NYC suggests that you have a sit down with your videographer so that they get to know you, your style, your pace, songs that mean a lot to you. So that the wedding film is a reflection of your personalities and your love story. Don’t accept a cookie cutter approach to your wedding film.

