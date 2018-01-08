LISTEN NOW: The Bible Doesn’t Tell Us To Practice Mindfulness

I look out at the ocean and it looks limitless, but it is not. There is a measurable amount of water in the ocean and it is a finite resource that could someday run out. The mercy, love, forgiveness, and grace that God extends to you, however, is limitless. You can’t use up His forgiveness and you can’t exhaust His love because you wake up to a fresh batch of mercy each day. It is His goodness and His mercy that chase you when you wander, and His compassion and kindness that lift you when you fall. Lift up your eyes and turn your heart to the only one who could ever satisfy it and know that you are loved with an everlasting love. … See MoreSee Less