Are you somebody that plays out worst case scenarios in your head? Well, you are certainly not only as were all guilty of it at some point but Rebecca does want to encourage you with a lesson she found in the story of Zacchaeus.

If you want to catch Jeff & Rebecca’s podcast daily, you can always subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher, or Soundcloud! Just search: “Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca”! Also, don’t forget to rate and review to help the podcast get found by others!