LISTEN NOW: Do You Really Need That College Degree?

With the cost of college degrees constantly on the rise, many companies are doing away with the college degree requirements as they would prefer people with hands-on experience rather the typical 4-year degree.

If you’d like to read the list of companies that Rebecca was referring to in the podcast, you can click here!

