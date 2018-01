Like that first glass of water when you’ve walked through the desert…the joy of this school in Puerto Rico that has been without power for 112 days…112 DAYS – that’s almost 4 months!!

Hopefully you this brings you a bit of joy today!!

Good Morning America

Teachers and students at a school in Puerto Rico jump for joy after the school gets electricity back for the first time in the 112 days since Hurricane Maria struck.