I just registered my car in Texas. I didn’t expect to have such a reaction to take off my Oregon license plates and place the shiny new Texas plates on my car. It felt much deeper than plates on my car. It felt like a reminder of God’s calling to me to bring me here to Dallas, Texas for His purposes.

Y’all…I was having a moment as I sat on the floor of my garage. God is good! And he reminded me of it through a blessed piece of metal 🙂

What is a token you have of God’s identity or calling to you?

#MiddayswithLauree #LaureeAsks … See MoreSee Less