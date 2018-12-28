LISTEN NOW: Fighting Jealous Thoughts

Comparison is a struggle that affects us all because we can’t help but line up our lives next to others and determine who is farther, better, or more successful. Though it’s not a simple walk in the park to simply drop those thoughts, but if we could realign our thinking going into 2019, our pursuit could be for something so much greater.

