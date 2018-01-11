LISTEN NOW: This Fort Worth Officer Is A Real-Life Superhero

Need to reminded how valuable you are today or maybe you know someone who needs this message? I shared some of this today on #AfternoonsWithTheresa and was asked if I would post so here it is! This is my pastor from Jacksonville Beach, Florida Joby Martin

"We live in a world that tries to label us. But, you are not your past, your actions, or your activity. You are not that thing that happened to you, and you are not that thing that you did. You are not your addiction. You are NOT those things. Only Jesus gets to tell you who you are. And if you could only see yourself the way Jesus sees you, it would change everything about you. So, I pray that you would KNOW that you are valuable, therefore you should be treated as valuable. God delights in YOU, not some future version of you."

– Pastor Joby Martin