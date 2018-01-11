  • Follow KCBI
LISTEN NOW: This Fort Worth Officer Is A Real-Life Superhero

January 11, 2018
By on Mornings with Jeff & Rebecca, On Air, Your Life, Your Faith

Yesterday, on NBC Nightly News, a Fort Worth Police officer by the name of Damon Cole was highlighted as his story of visiting sick children on his days off truly has gone viral. Hear all about his story below!

