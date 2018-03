Recently Jeff came across a profound, but simple statement that we felt you ALL should know about! We often get complacent thinking our happiness is rooted in where we’re at but this quote will cause you to rethink that immediately! … See MoreSee Less

LISTEN NOW: The Grass Isn’t Greener On The Other Side | KCBI kcbi.org Yesterday night, Jeff was perusing through social media and came across a pretty profound statement. It may sound very simple, but it actually has a lot of spiritual truth behind it that we unpack this morning!