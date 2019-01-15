LISTEN NOW: Grief Is A Good Thing…

Recently, around Christmas time, a KCBI artist was dealing with a very traumatic situation as he learned that his 17-year-old daughter took her own life. In light of all this, Jeff and Rebecca want to remind us that it’s crucial for us to grieve.

