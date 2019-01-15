fbpx
Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca

LISTEN NOW: Grief Is A Good Thing…

Recently, around Christmas time, a KCBI artist was dealing with a very traumatic situation as he learned that his 17-year-old daughter took her own life. In light of all this, Jeff and Rebecca want to remind us that it’s crucial for us to grieve.

If you want to catch Jeff & Rebecca’s podcast daily, you can always subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher, or Soundcloud! Just search: “Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca”! Also, don’t forget to rate and review to help the podcast get found by others!

 

You May Also Like

Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca

LISTEN NOW: Facebook Saved Jeff’s Life

Jeff & Rebecca
Jeff & RebeccaJanuary 15, 2019
Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca

LISTEN NOW: What Is One Thing You Would Invent If The Laws Of Physics Didn’t Apply?

Jeff & Rebecca
Jeff & RebeccaJanuary 14, 2019
Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca

LISTEN NOW: There’s A Reason It’s So Hard

Jeff & Rebecca
Jeff & RebeccaJanuary 14, 2019
X