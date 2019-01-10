LISTEN NOW: Group Text Etiquette

We’ve all experienced it. The big, giant group text that fills and blows up our phone with notifications! Well, Rebecca thinks it’s overdue for all of us to learn some group text etiquette to ensure everyone has a much better experience.

If you want to catch Jeff & Rebecca’s podcast daily, you can always subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher, or Soundcloud! Just search: “Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca”! Also, don’t forget to rate and review to help the podcast get found by others!