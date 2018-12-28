LISTEN NOW: Habits That Feed Your Anxiety

I think we can all agree that each one of us walks around with a small amount of anxiety at a consistent rate throughout the day whether we realize it or not. However, did you know there are certain things that you are doing that may be making that anxiety worse?

If you’d like to read the article referenced in the podcast, you can find the full list of 20 habits here!

If you want to catch Jeff & Rebecca’s podcast daily, you can always subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher, or Soundcloud! Just search: “Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca”! Also, don’t forget to rate and review to help the podcast get found by others!