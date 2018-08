White Settlement resident Steve “Opie” Redell, 38, received the worst possible news on Monday, Aug. 13. Doctors said he only had days to live as he battled Myelofibrosis which is a rare form of leukemia. However, Steve was blessed to be a part of the White Settlement community as they came through in the best way.

If you’d like to read the full story from MSN, click here!

*Photos courtesy of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, to read more from them, click here!*