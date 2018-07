It’s been a crazy journey watching this journey with Gatesville State Prison here in Texas as it all started with a simple handful of stamps and has transformed into SO much more. From one woman named Sheila to having over 200 women wanting to hear the Gospel, we need your help to keep the relationship going!

If you’d like to become a pen pal to one of these ladies at the Gatesville State Prison, email us at mornings@kcbi.org and write “Pen Pal” in the subject line.