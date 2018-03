Learning how to drive…Teaching someone how to drive…it doesn’t always go smoothly 🙂

A young lady from Minnesota was taking her drivers test and instead of backing away from the curb to start her test…she crashed into the testing center and sent her instructor to the hospital. Let’s just say we are cheering her on for Round #2 and are totally jealous that she will have such an epic story of taking her drivers test to share to her kids:)

What story do you have about learning to drive?

#MiddayswithLauree #LaureeAsks

www.fox5dc.com/news/national/police-17-year-old-drives-into-building-during-license-exam … See MoreSee Less